By the end of November players from the southern hemisphere are usually staggering to the finish line of a gruelling season‚ but even so‚ Springbok fullback Willie le Roux believes SA are ready for one final battle.

The Springboks take on Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday‚ closing the curtain on a four-match November tour to Britain and France‚ and a 14-match Test campaign.

It will also officially mark the end of coach Rassie Erasmus’s first season in charge‚ which has so far yielded seven wins and six defeats.

But four of those losses have been by five points or fewer‚ while the Boks also beat the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time this decade.

There has been a definite improvement in terms of performances and results for the Boks this year although defeat to Wales would leave the Boks with a modest 50% winning ratio in 2018.

Victory would lift it to 57%. Even so though‚ there have been no heavy defeats while Erasmus has re-established the Boks as a feared opponent.