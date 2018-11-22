Sport / Rugby

Boks are on the right path, says fullback Le Roux

There has been a definite improvement in terms of performances and results for the Boks this year

22 November 2018 - 05:04 Craig Ray
Willie le Roux at the national rugby team's media conference in Cardiff, Wales, November 20 2018. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Willie le Roux at the national rugby team's media conference in Cardiff, Wales, November 20 2018. Picture: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES

By the end of November players from the southern hemisphere are usually staggering to the finish line of a gruelling season‚ but even so‚ Springbok fullback Willie le Roux believes SA are ready for one final battle.

The Springboks take on Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday‚ closing the curtain on a four-match November tour to Britain and France‚ and a 14-match Test campaign.

It will also officially mark the end of coach Rassie Erasmus’s first season in charge‚ which has so far yielded seven wins and six defeats.

But four of those losses have been by five points or fewer‚ while the Boks also beat the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time this decade.

There has been a definite improvement in terms of performances and results for the Boks this year although defeat to Wales would leave the Boks with a modest 50% winning ratio in 2018.

Victory would lift it to 57%. Even so though‚ there have been no heavy defeats while Erasmus has re-established the Boks as a feared opponent.

Le Roux gave some insight into the change.

“We went back to our traditional way‚ how the Springboks play rugby‚” Le Roux told media in Cardiff.

“There was a stage where people did not fear the Springboks anymore‚ or the badge. We are getting that back through the structures Rassie has built. Everyone in the team is equal‚ and it makes a big difference.

“The guys are playing for each other more and we know what it means for our country back home. We enjoy going out and wearing the jersey.”

The season started against Wales in Washington in June and will end against the same opponents at a venue where the Boks have lost their last three outings.

“The squad is looking forward to it‚” Le Roux said. “This is the last game of the season for a lot of the guys‚ so one more week of hard work and they can have some time off.

“I don’t think it’s difficult [to produce one last big effort]. It’s your job and when you play for SA‚ you’re representing your country. To end the tour on a high would be unbelievable for the squad and people at home.”

Including Saturday’s Test against Wales‚ the Boks only have five matches before Rugby World Cup 2019.

Erasmus has mentioned the tight time frame and lack of game time frequently in public as reasons he has not always been able to experiment as much as he would have liked.

But assistant coach Mzwandile Stick believes the Boks have enough time to improve even more by 2019’s showpiece despite so few Tests on the schedule.

“We’ve got a good relationship with our franchises back home. We get to keep in touch with our players and go and visit them‚” Stick said.

“We take every opportunity we get to make sure that our players get better.”

