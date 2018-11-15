Bok coach Matt Proudfoot talks up Scots ahead of clash

Springbok forwards coach Matt Proudfoot‚ who earned four caps for Scotland in the early 2000s‚ expects a different challenge to what they had last week when SA meet the Scots at Murrayfield, Pretoria, on Saturday.

Scotland‚ under coach Gregor Townsend‚ have evolved their game from a set-piecedominated unit to a team that plays more expansively.

The Boks have won the last five matches between the sides‚ the last coming in Newcastle at Rugby World Cup 2015, when SA won 34-16. But this is a very different Scotland to the one they faced three years ago.

In the past two seasons Scotland have won eight of their last nine Tests at home — the only defeat was a narrow 22-17 loss against the All Blacks.

Since that loss to the world champions Scotland have beaten Australia‚ France‚ England and Fiji at home.

In flyhalf Finn Russell and fullback Stuart Hogg‚ Scotland have two of the most explosive backs in the northern hemisphere game.

Townsend’s men will not have missed how the Boks’ defence has been exposed out wide at times this season. Proudfoot’s praise of Scotland was not hollow. They are a genuine threat.