Tickets for December’s Cape Town World Sevens Series leg are still available. SA Rugby’s general manager for communications, Andy Colquhoun, confirmed their availability as the ticketing system for the tournament continues to upset supporters.

Last year‚ the tournament was sold out in 44 minutes. But Colquhoun said the majority of those tickets fell to resellers‚ which made it difficult for those who missed out on tickets when they were made available.

“There are some people who have still registered for the lottery and for loyalty‚ you still have time to redeem your tickets‚” he said.

“There are people who have families and have tickets and if those aren’t redeemed‚ we’ll hand them over to the next group of people.

“We gave people two weeks to redeem tickets but we’ve now modified that to 48 hours because if people didn’t want the tickets‚ we couldn’t get them back into the market quickly.”

Colquhoun said in 2017 they had 7,000 purchases for tickets within 44 minutes. That number swelled to 16,000 this year. The Cape Town leg of the Sevens tournament‚ which also serves as the qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics‚ is the second of the 10-leg series.

“We wanted more genuine fans to get their hands on the tickets so we went to a registration system‚ which has worked in the way that we had 16,000 people who were able to get vouchers‚ which was more than double the number we had last year‚” he said.

