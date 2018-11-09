Franco Mostert in for injured Etzebeth as Boks prepare to square with France

Despite indicating that lock Eben Etzebeth would be fit to take on France in Paris on Saturday, coach Rassie Erasmus decided against picking him for the clash when he revealed his team on Thursday.

Former Lions and current Gloucester lock Franco Mostert replaces Etzebeth in one of three changes following last week’s 12-11 defeat to England.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and fullback Willie le Roux were also included in the team.

Etzebeth was not considered because of an ankle injury he picked up against the English, which forced him to leave the field early at Twickenham.

“We believe it would be better not to rush Eben back as we still have two Tests left on the tour after the match against France,” said Erasmus.

De Klerk replaces Ivan van Zyl while Le Roux comes in for Damian Willemse. Both Van Zyl and Willemse drop out of the match 23 altogether. Scrumhalf Embrose Papier retains his place on the bench while Cheslin Kolbe returns to take his place among the replacements.

Saracens prop Vincent Koch is also included among the reserves with Wilco Louw dropped from the squad that lost to England at Twickenham.

Kolbe, Mostert, Le Roux, Koch and De Klerk were all unavailable last weekend as the match fell outside the official Test window.

Hooker Malcolm Marx, who was one of the main culprits for the loss last weekend with his wayward lineout throwing, retains his place with Bongi Mbonambi on the wood for another week. The Boks lost four balls on their own throw, all in crucial positions.

Marx’s retention means there is still no place for third choice hooker Schalk Brits.