Boks ‘must shift focus from Farrell’s tackle’

Springbok centre Damian de Allende has admitted that England flyhalf Owen Farrell’s controversial tackle in the dying moments of last week’s 12-11 Test loss at Twickenham has been heavily discussed among the squad.

Farrell’s 82nd-minute shoulder charge on Bok centre André Esterhuizen has been dissected across the rugby world and there are few, if any, analysts who believe referee Angus Gardner’s decision not to award a penalty was correct.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus and defence expert Jacques Nienaber even went as far as making a tongue-in-cheek video at training in Paris on Sunday, urging Esterhuizen to hit higher and without arms. The video went viral.

Erasmus was making a not-so-subtle point to World Rugby, who have remained tight-lipped about the call. In the immediate aftermath of the game, Erasmus deadpanned his way through a media conference, suggesting if Farrell’s tackle was legal then the Boks would start tackling that way too.