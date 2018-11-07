Sport / Rugby

Blitzboks without key players as new season about to start

07 November 2018 - 05:03 Craig Ray
Neil Powell. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Neil Powell. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Image:

The Blitzboks will go into the opening stages of the 2018/2019 HSBC World Sevens Series shorn of key players through injury and 15s commitments.

Coach Neil Powell used last season to build depth when they were involved in the Commonwealth Games and the Sevens World Cup.

The foundations laid by using 28 players last season will certainly help as the team looks to plug some sizeable gaps in its personnel roster.

Record try-scorer Seabelo Senatla, dual 15s and sevens Springbok Kwagga Smith, Dylan Sage, Ruhan Nel, Rhyno Smith and Tim Agaba are done with sevens for now, while Cecil Afrika, Stedman Gans and Heino Bezuidenhout are injured.

But there are still some experienced players left. Kyle Brown, Branco du Preez, Rosko Specman, Phillip Snyman, Werner Kok, Justin Geduld and Chris Dry to form a formidable spine.

The Dubai Sevens is to take place on November 30 to December 1.

Blitzboks settle for bronze

The quest for World Cup glory will have to wait four more years
Sport
3 months ago

World Cup will be mental game for Blitzboks

The Blitzboks could not be in better shape to win the title for the first time
Sport
3 months ago

Brilliant Blitzboks bag the world title

Sevens heroes put the cherry on top of a fabulous weekend for South African rugby
Sport
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Boks beef up with Faf de Klerk and Willie le Roux ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Owner Chris Gerber will be missed by racing sector
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Polokwane and Bucs eager to end Premier Soccer ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Do or die for Spurs in Euro clash and a draw not ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Coach Baxter hands Serero second chance against ...
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.