Blitzboks without key players as new season about to start

The Blitzboks will go into the opening stages of the 2018/2019 HSBC World Sevens Series shorn of key players through injury and 15s commitments.

Coach Neil Powell used last season to build depth when they were involved in the Commonwealth Games and the Sevens World Cup.

The foundations laid by using 28 players last season will certainly help as the team looks to plug some sizeable gaps in its personnel roster.

Record try-scorer Seabelo Senatla, dual 15s and sevens Springbok Kwagga Smith, Dylan Sage, Ruhan Nel, Rhyno Smith and Tim Agaba are done with sevens for now, while Cecil Afrika, Stedman Gans and Heino Bezuidenhout are injured.

But there are still some experienced players left. Kyle Brown, Branco du Preez, Rosko Specman, Phillip Snyman, Werner Kok, Justin Geduld and Chris Dry to form a formidable spine.

The Dubai Sevens is to take place on November 30 to December 1.