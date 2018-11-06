Sport / Rugby

OUTGOING RUGBY TOUR

Boks beef up with Faf de Klerk and Willie le Roux against France

06 November 2018 - 05:05 Craig Ray
Faf de Klerk. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHAN RYNNERS
Faf de Klerk. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHAN RYNNERS
Image:

Faf de Klerk and Willie le Roux are two of six overseas-based Springboks who joined the squad in Paris on Monday now that the international window is open.

Scrumhalf De Klerk and fullback Le Roux‚ who play for English club sides Sale and Wasps‚ missed last Saturday’s 12-11 defeat against England at Twickenham.

The pair‚ with the returning quartet of wing Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse)‚ prop Vincent Koch (Saracens)‚ looseforward Francoise Louw (Bath) and lock Gerhard Mostert (Gloucester) are all eligible now.

De Klerk’s return after a stellar year will be a boost although Ivan van Zyl‚ in only his second start at Test level‚ doggedly stayed to coach Rassie Erasmus’ script of kicking for territory and did what was asked of him against England.

After losing at Twickenham‚ the Boks are now under pressure to win at the Stade de France on Saturday.

De Klerk will almost certainly start‚ but it does remove another opportunity for the likes of Van Zyl and Embrose Papier.

Similarly fullback Damian Willemse is likely to be overlooked for Le Roux against France‚ which will also mean less game time for the 20-year-old.

After Sbu Nkosi gave another strong display at the weekend‚ Kolbe’s starting place is not guaranteed on the right wing, while Wilco Louw was good off the bench against England meaning Koch is unlikely to feature this weekend.

Eben Etzebeth’s foot injury sustained at Twickenham is not as bad as feared and should be available for selection.

Mostert’s return bolsters the lock stocks‚ which could see Pieter-Steph du Toit return to blindside flank.

If that is the case then Duane Vermeulen could take over at No8 with Warren Whiteley dropping out of the starting XV.

Louw’s return also muddies the waters as he can play openside and No8.

"It’s good to welcome Faf‚ Willie‚ Cheslin and the others back into the squad‚" said Erasmus. They bring along some valuable experience and knowledge of the European conditions and we are looking forward to working with them again. All of them will be available for selection for this weekend."

Masochistic mayhem as Boks flourish — and then flounder

Referee’s misstep certainly cost team the game against England, but it was their self-inflicted errors that stood out
Sport
1 day ago

GAVIN RICH: Gardner deserves invective over spineless decision

The England coach’s face after referee Angus Gardner's ruling about sums up the travesty
Opinion
1 day ago

KEVIN McCALLUM: This is a story with stamina, the one on schoolboy steroids

The growing use of anabolic steroids in SA schoolboy rugby is an incredibly sad, worrying and frightening story
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Masochistic mayhem as Boks flourish — and then ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
SA give Aussies a pounding in Perth
Sport / Cricket
3.
MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on top as Rossi ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Giant-killer Khachanov in shock win at Paris ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Mphahlele goal sends Chiefs to semifinals
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Masochistic mayhem as Boks flourish — and then flounder
Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Gardner deserves invective over spineless decision
Opinion / Columnists

When Boks ruled the roost at Twickenham
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.