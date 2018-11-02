London — Scrumhalf is a necessary evil of rugby‚ a position that needs to be filled for the damn straight but unloved reason that somebody has to shovel the ball from the forwards to the backs.

And then Faf de Klerk arrives to spear tackle that notion into touch with some of the most creative‚ rivetting play yet seen from someone in a No9 jersey.

But De Klerk will not run out for the Springboks against England at Twickenham on Saturday. Neither will fullback Willie le Roux‚ wing Cheslin Kolbe and loose forward Francois Louw.

They are unavailable because the match is outside World Rugby’s window for Tests.

So a boer had to make a plan‚ and despite the fact that scrumhalf Embrose Papier has been on the bench for the Boks’ last two games‚ he is again among the replacements.

Instead‚ Ivan van Zyl has cracked the nod. Why?

"It’s an obvious question that a lot of people will ask‚" the boer who had to make that plan‚ Bok coach Rassie Erasmus‚ said

on Thursday.

"I just think that [with] conditions and the tactical way England play‚ Ivan is maybe a better fit to start. Embrose is a more instinctive player‚ which is great on hard grounds.