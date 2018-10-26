Sport / Rugby

Key battles to swing the Currie Cup final

Ninth Currie Cup final between Western Province and the Sharks is poised to be another thriller. Here are the key contests:

26 October 2018 - 05:04 Craig Ray
The ninth Currie Cup final between Western Province and the Sharks is poised to be another thriller.

On paper it should sit alongside some of their epic battles in the past‚ as the competition’s two best teams clash for the 2018 title on Saturday.

WP beat the Sharks 50-28 at Newlands in the pool phase‚ but that scoreline flattered the hosts as the Sharks trailed by three points midway through the second half.

This will be the fifth Currie Cup final between the sides this decade‚ cementing the contest as the No 1 modern rivalry in the tournament. So where and what are the key contests?

Scrum: WP have used their scrum even more devastatingly than is the norm this season. Tighthead Wilco Louw has been one of the most influential players in the tournament, while loosehead Ali Vermaak has also enhanced his reputation

The pressure Province applies at scrums leads to penalties, and that leads to momentum for the 34-time Currie Cup champions. From there‚ their silky backs have been able to wreak havoc.

The Sharks, though, have the one scrum in the competition that can match WP. The key for the Durban men is to match them for a full 80 minutes.

Verdict: WP.

Gain line battle: The Sharks have some big target runners with a game based on gain line ascendancy. With Jean-Luc du Preez fit again‚ he is set to join twin brother Dan as big carriers, while tighthead Thomas du Toit‚ hooker Akker van der Merwe and centre Marius Louw also hit the line hard.

It is not that WP do not have their own bludgeons‚ but their game is more about width

WP are well aware they need to make sure they are not bullied on the gain line to set up victory.

Verdict: Sharks.

Tactical kicking: Sharks scrumhalf Louis Schreuder is probably the most astute tactical kicker on the field while flyhalf Rob du Preez also likes to turn opponents around.

WP centre Damian Willemse is still honing his kicking game but flyhalf Josh Stander is perhaps the best tactician available.

The Sharks will keep looking for field position but even if they edge it‚ are they good enough to make it count?

Verdict: Sharks

X-factor: In Sergeal Petersen‚ Damian Willemse‚ Dillyn Leyds and SP Marais‚ WP have superior game breakers.Those players do not need acres of space or lots of time to make big plays that can hurt opponents from anywhere. The Sharks are more structured and predictable on attack‚ which is why they cannot allow the game to become loose.

Verdict: WP

Goal-kicking: Finals are often decided by thin margins. SP Marais for WP has landed 42 from 52 kicks at goal this season (81%), while Rob du Preez for the Sharks has 26 out of 30 (86%). As the latter has had fewer shots at goal‚ his higher percentage is negligible.

Verdict: A draw

