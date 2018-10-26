The ninth Currie Cup final between Western Province and the Sharks is poised to be another thriller.

On paper it should sit alongside some of their epic battles in the past‚ as the competition’s two best teams clash for the 2018 title on Saturday.

WP beat the Sharks 50-28 at Newlands in the pool phase‚ but that scoreline flattered the hosts as the Sharks trailed by three points midway through the second half.

This will be the fifth Currie Cup final between the sides this decade‚ cementing the contest as the No 1 modern rivalry in the tournament. So where and what are the key contests?

Scrum: WP have used their scrum even more devastatingly than is the norm this season. Tighthead Wilco Louw has been one of the most influential players in the tournament, while loosehead Ali Vermaak has also enhanced his reputation

The pressure Province applies at scrums leads to penalties, and that leads to momentum for the 34-time Currie Cup champions. From there‚ their silky backs have been able to wreak havoc.

The Sharks, though, have the one scrum in the competition that can match WP. The key for the Durban men is to match them for a full 80 minutes.