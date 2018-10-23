Having fallen short in the 2017 Currie Cup final against the same opposition at home‚ Sharks coach Robert du Preez is keen to not make the same mistakes in 2018.

After his team’s 33-24 semifinal win over the Golden Lions in Durban‚ Du Preez pointed to discipline as the key factor separating teams in a final.

"In any final‚ and I know it sounds like a cliché‚ but the team that takes their chances and uses their opportunities and stays disciplined on the day [will win]‚" he said.

"I recall the World Cup final against France [in 2011]‚ the All Blacks only conceded three penalties. That is the type of discipline you need to look at."

His team was soundly beaten in Cape Town in their league fixture against Western Province, but he believes their semifinal against the Lions has steeled them for the climax.

"Definitely. This was a tough game the boys are going to be sore‚" Du Preez said.

His side started with some intent against the Lions before hitting a wobble in the second half as the visitors staged a spirited rearguard action.

The Lions improved their prospects from a grim 23-3‚ shortly after the restart to resolve deepening 26-24 with about 10 minutes to go.

"They are a dangerous side we know that‚" he said.

"If you make one or two slip ups that’s what you’ll get. We’ll have to go and see how that happened and sort it out before next week.

"Semifinals are tough because anything can happen on the day. The Lions are such a quality side. They had us worried there.

"I was pleased with the guys’ effort to come back after those two tries and to fight it out right to the end. That was good."

His team was solid in the first half however. They hardly gave the visitors a sniff as they bossed the set pieces and the gainline.

"When this team is patient and put phases together they are devastating‚" Du Preez said.

"We just get ahead of ourselves now and then. I’ve got to commend them on that first half. They were clinical and outstanding. I’m very pleased."

He will have some selection posers ahead of Saturday’s final.

He will more than likely recall Jean-Luc du Preez.

"The reason we didn’t start with Jean-Luc is because he just came back from injury‚" he said.

Asked about his other son‚ Dan‚ Du Preez said: "Dan was good. I thought it was outstanding. Our centres [Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward] played unbelievably well."