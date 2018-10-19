Sport / Rugby

Sharks under pressure hosting Lions at home

19 October 2018 - 05:07 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Sharks coach Robert du Preez, right, understands the need to be consistent in group stage rugby while also finding an extra gear in the play-offs. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
The Sharks choked in 2017’s Currie Cup and the pressure will be on them ahead of Saturday’s home semifinal against the Golden Lions.

Sharks coach Robert du Preez understands the need to be consistent in group stage rugby while also finding an extra gear in the play-offs.

That is what the Sharks struggled with last season when they beat the Blue Bulls in the semifinals before losing to Western Province in the show-piece game.

The Sharks also have not won the tournament in five years, but with the understanding that one has to get to a final first, Du Preez said the pressure to deliver silverware will always be there.

"There’s always pressure and it’s going to be the team that handles the pressure best that ultimately does well‚" he said.

Du Preez will be persisting with Louis Schreuder as captain from scrumhalf while Curwin Bosch returns to fullback.

Robert du Preez slots back at flyhalf with Marius Louw returning at inside centre.

Thomas du Toit and Daniel du Preez are also returning to their respective tighthead prop and No8 positions.

Schreuder said they will not underestimate the Golden Lions and Ivan van Rooyen’s side cannot be written off despite their inconsistent season.

"We’ve played the Lions four times this season so we know what the Lions can do.

"I don’t think they’re written off at all and the Lions remain a dangerous team. They’ve played in more [Super Rugby] finals than any other franchise in the last few years so they know how to get there," he said.

