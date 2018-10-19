No 8 Warren Whiteley is back for the Golden Lions but scrumhalf Nic Groom retains the captaincy for Saturday’s Currie Cup semifinal against the Sharks.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen called the decision logical.

"We believe Nic is captain now. Warren will assist him anyway. Next week we will see who is available to play and who’s not‚" said Van Rooyen, perhaps intimating that Whiteley may be declared off limits by the national coach.

Van Rooyen believes Whiteley brings qualities the Lions can do with in the heat of a play-off.

"Warren has been training well with us for two weeks‚" he said. "As a leader he is priceless for us. He will bring calmness and leadership."

The coach has no qualms over how Whiteley will gel in a backrow that includes the inexperienced James Venter and Pikkie de Villiers.

"It is a traditional loose-forward combination‚ When our Boks weren’t playing they were training with us every day."

While Whiteley and Aphiwe Dyantyi’s return comes as a huge boost for the Lions‚ Corné Fourie‚ the impactful prop cum hooker is unavailable.

In the absence of fellow hooker Malcolm Marx and lock Franco Mostert who are still rested‚ the Lions will miss Fourie’s gainline-busting bursts.

He also tends to stand his ground in defence and the visitors expect the Sharks to come knocking.

Van Rooyen did not agree with Hacjivah Dayimani’s assessment that the Lions must keep the ball away from the Sharks forwards.

"Hacjivah’s life’s mission is to confuse the enemy‚" he said.

"He says that every day. We know it’s coming and we’ve prepared for that. We have a plan of our own. Rugby is still 15 men against 15 men."

What will help the Lions is the fact that they can assemble 23 players for the semifinals.

In the league stages teams could only select 22 players but the extra forward should help them to better absorb whatever the Sharks throw at them.