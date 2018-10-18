Sport / Rugby

RUGBY

Uncapped trio in Scotland rugby squad

18 October 2018 - 05:06 Mark Gleeson
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Scotland have named New Zealand-born Blade Thomson, Australian Sam Johnson and former England youth international Sam Skinner in a 40-man squad for the upcoming autumn internationals as they cast an eye towards 2019’s World Cup.

There are just three new caps in an expansive squad named by coach Gregor Townsend.

Scarlets backrow Thomson, who played for New Zealand at under-20 level, and Exeter Chiefs lock Skinner are eligible through family connections.

Johnson, a Glasgow centre and former Australian schoolboy international who played Super Rugby with the Reds before moving to Scotland, qualifies on residency grounds.

All three are in line to make their debuts in one of the November Tests against Wales, Fiji, SA or Argentina.

"We now begin our preparations for the World Cup with four Tests in four weeks, a similar challenge to the one we’ll face in Japan," Townsend said.

Scotland face Wales in Cardiff on November 3 and then play at their Murrayfield home against Fiji on November 10, SA a week later and Argentina on November 24. Reuters

Damian Willemse happy to spark from anywhere for WP

The prodigiously talented 20-year-old Springbok is known as a flyhalf‚ but he has already won a Currie Cup starting at fullback
Sport
1 day ago

Trevor Nyakane targets Bulls scrum for improvement

'There are a lot of things we need to fix on the training field ,' says the Springbok prop
Sport
1 day ago

If BMI is not a helpful indicator of a healthy weight, then what is?

Researchers say a better predictor of future health can be gleaned from a drop of blood
Life
1 day ago

Bumper All Blacks squad all part of World Cup planning

Kiwis coach Steve Hansen open about his strategy of adding an additional 19 players to his 32-strong main squad
Sport
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Jose Mourinho in hot water again for sharp tongue
Sport / Soccer
2.
Which top cricketers will make the new Mzansi ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Bafana can win Nations Cup, says Andre Arendse
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bafana shoot blanks for a boring draw
Sport / Soccer
5.
Gareth Southgate and England stand firm in Spain
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.