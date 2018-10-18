Sport / Rugby

CURRIE CUP

Lions’ Skosan regards Sharks as favourites

The Sharks finished second on the points table with the Lions one place below them

18 October 2018 - 06:46 Liam Del Carme
Courtnall Skosan of the Lions during the Xerox Golden Lions mixed zone at Johannesburg Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Golden Lions wing Courtnall Skosan is content to bestow the favourites’ tag on the Sharks before their Currie Cup semifinal in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks finished second on the points table with the Lions one place below them‚ but perhaps more pertinent to predicting the outcome‚ the coastal side comprehensively outplayed the Lions in the wet in Durban in the league stages.

"I assume they are the favourites‚" said Skosan. "We are just going to do what we do. Hopefully we learnt from the mistakes we made against them previously," he said.

"We played in the rain in the second half against the Pumas.

"I think we’ve prepared very well with a few games in that weather," he added.

Skosan pointed to the vagaries of playing in the knockout stages.

"Knockout games are funny because you have teams that barely make the knockout [stages] but before you know it they are the champions‚" he said with a mischievous grin.

"It’s always exciting [to play in the semis].

"Knockout games are challenging but that’s where you want to be.

"It is also a big challenge playing away to the Sharks. They’ve had an amazing season," Skosan said.

Semifinals can be a one-game season. "It’s about the team [that produces] on the day. Before you know it you can be out‚" Skosan cautioned. Although the Lions have had some catching up to do this season‚ the wing does not believe they have to deviate from the things that have helped get them to the semifinal.

"With our DNA we are going to stick to what we do‚" he said. "Stick with our processes and do what we prepared for. If we execute our plan it should go well for us."

Although speedster Aphiwe Dyantyi is back in the squad and Skosan as a result may have to start off the bench‚ he was delighted to have the Lions’ Boks as company.

"The last three weeks have been amazing for our team‚" he said. "We’ve spent time off enjoying each other’s company but also working hard.

"The team has grown a lot and we could see that against the Pumas.

"Now we are also excited to have the guys back from the Boks to bring that energy in."

