Golden Lions wing Courtnall Skosan is content to bestow the favourites’ tag on the Sharks before their Currie Cup semifinal in Durban on Saturday.

The Sharks finished second on the points table with the Lions one place below them‚ but perhaps more pertinent to predicting the outcome‚ the coastal side comprehensively outplayed the Lions in the wet in Durban in the league stages.

"I assume they are the favourites‚" said Skosan. "We are just going to do what we do. Hopefully we learnt from the mistakes we made against them previously," he said.

"We played in the rain in the second half against the Pumas.

"I think we’ve prepared very well with a few games in that weather," he added.

Skosan pointed to the vagaries of playing in the knockout stages.

"Knockout games are funny because you have teams that barely make the knockout [stages] but before you know it they are the champions‚" he said with a mischievous grin.

"It’s always exciting [to play in the semis].

"Knockout games are challenging but that’s where you want to be.

"It is also a big challenge playing away to the Sharks. They’ve had an amazing season," Skosan said.

Semifinals can be a one-game season. "It’s about the team [that produces] on the day. Before you know it you can be out‚" Skosan cautioned. Although the Lions have had some catching up to do this season‚ the wing does not believe they have to deviate from the things that have helped get them to the semifinal.