Danny Cipriani presses England claim

Danny Cipriani kicked 14 points to help Gloucester to a 19-14

victory over French champions Castres in the European Champions Cup on Sunday.

The mercurial flyhalf was axed in September from Eddie Jones’ England training squad.

Four days before he announces his squad for November’s games against SA, New Zealand, Japan and Australia, Jones was in the crowd at Kingsholm to see Cipriani mix excellent kicking, some inspired passing with the occasional error of judgment.

AFP