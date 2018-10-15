Sport / Rugby

RUGBY

Danny Cipriani presses England claim

15 October 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Danny Cipriani. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/MATTHEW CHILDS
Danny Cipriani kicked 14 points to help Gloucester to a 19-14
victory over French champions Castres in the European Champions Cup on Sunday.

The mercurial flyhalf was axed in September from Eddie Jones’ England training squad.

Four days before he announces his squad for November’s games against SA, New Zealand, Japan and Australia, Jones was in the crowd at Kingsholm to see Cipriani mix excellent kicking, some inspired passing with the occasional error of judgment.

AFP

Sharks face ‘must-win’ in Kimberley for Currie Cup home semi

The Sharks are still second on the log behind the unbeaten Western Province
Sport
4 days ago

Damian Willemse starts at 10 for Western Province

Province coach John Dobson has decided to deploy the highly talented youngster in his most familiar position for Blue Bulls match
Sport
3 days ago

Papier hoping to apply Springbok experience in Currie Cup

The attention will always invariably shift to Embrose Papier's time with the Springboks
Sport
5 days ago

Wallabies ease pressure on coach Michael Cheika

Fans were calling for Cheika’s head at halftime in Australia’s Rugby Championship match against Argentina
Sport
5 days ago

