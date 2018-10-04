Film to be made of Boks’ shocker against Japan

The Springboks will never escape the fact that they became the first of rugby’s royalty to lose to Japan as that infamous day is set to be immortalised on film.

Australian filmmaker Max Mannix will start filming Japan’s historic 34-32 win over the Springboks in Brighton at Rugby World Cup 2015 in early 2019. According to Japan’s Kyodo News‚ Mannix will direct the movie‚ provisionally titled The Brighton Miracle.

Mannix spent 14 years in Japan and is familiar with its movie scene‚ having worked on some highly acclaimed films such as Tokyo Sonata‚ which won a Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

"What Eddie Jones and his team did in 2015 was truly magnificent and worthy of being remembered‚" Mannix said. "The story goes beyond rugby in the same way Chariots of Fire wasn’t just about running.

"That was more a film about the distinction between class‚ belief and religion. No-one gave the Japan team a chance against SA‚ who at the time were the most successful World Cup team in history. The result was celebrated around the world. What I want to do is show why it happened and where did the self-belief come from."

Before 2015, Japan had just one win from 24 previous World Cup games, including an infamous 145-17 drubbing at the hands of New Zealand in 1995.

They left England in 2015 as the first team to not reach the quarterfinals despite winning three pool games after beating SA, Samoa and the US.

"Eddie understood humiliation because he had lived it," Mannix said, explaining that while Jones’ Australian father Ted was fighting in Vietnam, Eddie and his Japanese mother Nellie were ostracised in Sydney in the late 1960s.

