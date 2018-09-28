Sport / Rugby

AUSTRALIA COACH

Cheika on borrowed time as pressure mounts

28 September 2018 - 05:05 George Byron
Australia head coach Michael Cheika. Picture: REUTERS/ HANNAH MCKAY
Australia’s under-fire players will hold the fate of their coach‚ Michael Cheika‚ in their hands when they face the Springboks.

If the Wallabies fail to register wins in their final Rugby Championship matches against the Boks and Argentina‚ he could be given his marching orders.

It will be an edgy Cheika who takes his seat in the coaching box in Port Elizabeth when his team run out to take on a resurgent Bok team who will enjoy the support of a sellout crowd.

The mood in Australia has soured after a defeat on home soil to Argentina that saw the Wallabies plummet to seventh in the world rankings.

There has been talk that an advisory role for the Wallabies’ most-capped captain‚ George Gregan‚ is on the cards to lift Australia out of the doldrums.

There have also been calls for an independent selector to be added to Cheika’s selection panel. It is unlikely that Cheika will take much solace from the support that Rugby Australia boss Raelene Castle has given her head coach.

Castle did‚ however‚ hint that changes could be on the horizon if results were not quickly turned around after the Wallabies have won just two of seven Tests in 2018.

"Yes‚ we are facing some challenging times, but Cheika’s also doing some work with the environment he’s working in to make sure he’s got the best people around him and we’ll see the performances over the next couple of weeks," she said.

