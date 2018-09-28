Australia’s under-fire players will hold the fate of their coach‚ Michael Cheika‚ in their hands when they face the Springboks.

If the Wallabies fail to register wins in their final Rugby Championship matches against the Boks and Argentina‚ he could be given his marching orders.

It will be an edgy Cheika who takes his seat in the coaching box in Port Elizabeth when his team run out to take on a resurgent Bok team who will enjoy the support of a sellout crowd.

The mood in Australia has soured after a defeat on home soil to Argentina that saw the Wallabies plummet to seventh in the world rankings.