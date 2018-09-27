Springboks plan big hits to quell Aussies

"They are brilliant at the breakdown and good at slowing our ball down. There will be a lot of emphasis on getting them off the ball and getting quick ball for our backs to strike with.

"Australia have a strong pack. In the Brisbane Test we did not get the scrum going really well. This week it will be important to stick to our structures and game. We must make it a cleaner and better battle when it comes to the set-piece.

"Every Test match is a big occasion and you have to be up for it physically and emotionally. What we try to get right is being physical and in their faces and making the big hits.

The prop said that playing, training and competing against 105-cap Bok veteran Beast Mtawarira for a starting berth was special.

"I am very happy just to be in the mix every week and I think the competition between myself and Beast is good and we push each other every week to become better players.

"If it continues like that we will both be happy and continue working towards the bigger picture. Beast has been there and done that and he knows the scrummaging game back to front. So he is someone that I look up to. It is special to have someone like Beast in the mix."

Kitshoff said the Boks had taken extra energy from their win over New Zealand.

"Each week we always prep our best to beat any team we play. The win over the All Blacks gave the team a bit of confidence and we must take that confidence into the weeks ahead.

"If you think back to Cape Town last year when we lost by a point to the All Blacks it was a very emotional journey afterwards. The guys played their hearts out at Newlands.

"Coming into the Wellington Test nobody was really backing us and we came out fighting. It was very special and you could see that on the guys’ faces at the end of the game."