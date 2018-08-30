Kevin de Klerk’s long and distinguished association with the Lions has come to an end.

He has stepped down as president of the Golden Lions Rugby Union (GLRU), paving the way for the election of a successor in the coming weeks.

The Lions have to serve notice and invite nominations from their affiliates at least 14 days ahead of an extraordinary general meeting where his successor will be elected.

De Klerk‚ a much respected player and administrator‚ has been slowed down by poor health after having served the union for 50 years. He retired in 1984 after playing 107 games for the old Transvaal and represented the Springboks 13 times.

Between 2000 and 2018 he served as president‚ chair and director of the GLRU‚ the Lions Rugby Company (Pty) Ltd and Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd.

De Klerk presided over some of the darkest days in the Lions’ history when they were relegated from Super Rugby in 2013. But he is immensely proud of the franchise’s revival, which culminated in two consecutive appearances in the finals.

"I thank Kevin for his continuous input and always striving to make the Lions a better place for all‚" said Altmann Allers, GLRU deputy president and chair of the Lions Rugby Company. "Lions Rugby would like to thank Kevin‚ Winnie and family for their unselfish time spent with the Lions family‚" said Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli.