The Springboks wasted little time in talking up the Pumas on their arrival in Argentina for the Rugby Championship clash in Mendoza on Saturday.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and No8 Warren Whiteley warned of a Pumas backlash following the Boks’ 34-21 loss in Durban to the Boks, while Stick also highlighted the Pumas’ ruck strength. "We know how much heart and pride they play with at home‚" said Stick soon after the team arrived in Buenos Aires.

"They will always challenge you‚ especially at the breakdowns. They gave us a bit of a tough time in that area last week‚ particularly in the wider channels," he said.

"The Jaguares won four games in Australasia in the Super Rugby tournament. There is a lot of belief in that group. They believe they can beat anyone," said the assistant coach.

"But we created a lot of opportunities in Durban and we’ve got to start making more of those‚" he said. "If you look at the All Blacks‚ when they get that kind of possession‚ they make it count. If you give them a sniff‚ they will punish you. We are working very hard on that."

Whiteley‚ who played his first Test in more than a year last Saturday‚ believes Argentina is well balanced across the pitch.

"They have a very physical pack and explosive backs and I would describe them as a very balanced side‚" Whiteley said.

"Although we won the contest in Durban‚ we all know we have to improve and play a lot better against a quality side on Saturday," he said.

"The Pumas scored good opportunistic tries and put us under pressure in the first half‚" said Whiteley.

"We did well to hold on to the ball in the second. It was a physical game and a tough contest‚ and we can be proud of our intensity.

"We know it’s tough to play here against a passionate team.

"They play for their supporters and their loved ones. They bring a lot of intensity at home. It’s a different kettle of fish over here.

"One thing is for sure‚ we will have to lift the intensity even more for a game like this," he said. "We’ve got to make good decisions at the breakdown.

"We can’t afford to waste numbers there‚ and then we are vulnerable out wide."

The Springbok squad completed their postmatch recovery in Durban on Sunday before flying to Buenos Aires on Monday.

They will continue training in the Argentinean capital until Thursday and fly out to Mendoza on Friday.

