Sport / Rugby

Bok pack solid, but defence has flaws

Coach Erasmus expects a huge challenge in Mendoza and plans four or five changes to team

21 August 2018 - 05:10 Craig Ray
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, centre, tackles Argentina’s Gonzalo Bertranou, with Makazole Mapimpi, left, and Warren Whiteley in support. Mapimpi scored two tries against the Pumas in the Rugby Championship match in Durban on Saturday.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, centre, tackles Argentina’s Gonzalo Bertranou, with Makazole Mapimpi, left, and Warren Whiteley in support. Mapimpi scored two tries against the Pumas in the Rugby Championship match in Durban on Saturday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus trimmed six players from his squad for this week’s tour to Argentina to play the Pumas in round two of the 2018 Rugby Championship.

Lock Marvin Orie‚ loose-forwards Jean-Luc du Preez and Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ scrumhalf Ross Cronjé‚ centre Jesse Kriel and wing Lwazi Mvovo will stay behind. Only Orie featured in the squad against Argentina last Saturday but failed to take the field to add to his one cap earned against Wales in Washington earlier in the season.

The Springboks started their Rugby Championship campaign with a 34-21 win over the Pumas in Durban at the weekend‚ collecting a full haul of five log points for the victory.

The Boks produced a patchy performance but still managed to score six tries – only the second time they have scored more than five tries in a single Rugby Championship match.

Erasmus has now been in charge for five Tests, with the Boks winning three of those.

They have scored 16 tries in those five Tests.

Under previous coach Allister Coetzee‚ the Boks needed 10 Tests to score as many tries in his first year at the helm in 2016.

Under Heyneke Meyer, the Boks took eight Tests to score 16 tries in 2012 and even the reigning World Champion 2008 side under Peter de Villiers needed seven Tests to score 16 or more.

Clearly attack‚ built on a solid pack‚ is taking shape‚ but defensive frailties and slow starts remain some of the major issues plaguing this Bok team.

The Boks trailed at halftime on Saturday and only a strong second half showing, where the forwards dominated the collisions‚ saw SA turn it around.

At home overturning deficits is easier than doing it away. In Mendoza this weekend, the Boks will have to make a much better start or face defeat.

"We’re expecting a massive onslaught next week‚ and it will be a very different kind of challenge. I expect there will be four or five changes to our side‚" Erasmus said after the win in Durban. "We will only travel to Argentina on Monday‚ and I think the extra day for recovery will do us good."

Erasmus will have some selections to consider this week, especially at loose forward where the loose trio seemed a little off balance.

No8 Warren Whiteley did not have the same power on the gain line as the absent Duane Vermeulen did in June while openside Francois Louw took time to grow into the match.

Captain Siya Kolisi also needed 40 minutes at blindside flank before he started to make prominent carries.

"There were a few hiccups with the loose trio [at Kings Park]‚ but it’s a combination that has a good future‚" Erasmus pointed out.

"We have some good options at the moment if you remember that Duane Vermeulen will return [from club commitments in Japan] and Cyle Brink will come back from injury [Brink had surgery last week].

"We can add some bulk to the back row in future if the situation demands it. However‚ there will be times‚ as was the case in this game‚ when you need speed in your back row.

"That speed helped us on this occasion."

TimesLIVE

GAVIN RICH: Expect the Springboks to be better on Saturday

The preference appears to be for closer proximity to the playing field, and thus better atmosphere, provided by Kings Park
Opinion
1 day ago

Rassie builds experience and spreads game time

Coach Rassie Erasmus’s Springboks an evolving side and more changes are on the cards
Sport
4 days ago

Eben Etzebeth excited at return to Bok action

After an eight-month injury layoff, he is raring to help the SA team overcome Argentina
Sport
4 days ago

Sharks in good hands as they aim to go all the way this season

In a tournament often seen as a developmental one‚ experienced players are not often around to lend a seasoned hand
Sport
5 days ago

Springboks reshuffle back row

Louw returns to starting line-up to support Kolisi
Sport
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bok youngster Damian Willemse relishes future ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Genius Messi ‘sees things others don’t’
Sport / Soccer
3.
Solinas predicts that all will come right
Sport / Soccer
4.
Wallabies a bit wobbly before All Blacks clash
Sport / Rugby
5.
Coach praises Baby Boks’ fightback
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Keeping Siya captain ‘was a no-brainer’
Sport / Rugby

Rugby giant Siya Kolisi wins July vote for sports brilliance
Sport / Rugby

Why Siya Kolisi should lead Boks at the Rugby Championship
Sport / Rugby

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.