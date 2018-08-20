Coach praises Baby Boks’ fightback

Coach Sean Erasmus declared himself happy with the way his South African Schools team performed during the Under-18 International Series that ended here on Saturday.

"We played three matches in eight days and won two of them, so it was not a bad set of results when you factor in the limited time we had to prepare.

"We were up against Wales, France and England, all of whom arrived in the Mother City having spent a lot more time together playing in big tournaments such as the European U19 Six Nations.

"As for us, I had a few days with the boys before our opener against Wales, so it was not ideal, but we got the job done against them thanks to a late try.

"Next up four days later was a clash with France, who had beaten England in their opener and for the first 40 minutes of 70 they had us down and out at 21-0," Erasmus said.

"Our motto for the tournament was ‘character and resistance’, and the boys showed that in a tremendous fightback that got us to within seven points at the end in a 28-21 loss.

"I felt we were starting to deliver on the talent we had in abundance and that it would show itself against England at Sacs [High School] on Saturday.

"They had lost both their matches but they would have been eyeing a repeat of 2017 when they gave us a big smack in the final game of the series.