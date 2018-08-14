After nine months on the sidelines‚ which included missing the entire 2018 Super Rugby campaign‚ lock Eben Etzebeth is set to be unleashed against the Pumas on Saturday.

Etzebeth‚ 26‚ suffered shoulder nerve damage playing against Wales in Cardiff last November. His recovery hit several setbacks because of problems with the nerve.

Etzebeth confirmed in a conversation it was similar to the injury that ended former Bok prop Deon Carstens’ career.

But on Monday Bok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed that Etzebeth would be considered for selection against Argentina for the Rugby Championship opener at King’s Park.

"We just received the clearance from the specialist‚" Erasmus told the media in Durban.

"Eben has been training full on with us ever since the end of the Stormers’ Super Rugby campaign‚ but we’ve been waiting on this [an official all-clear from a neurosurgeon].

"Eben’s match fitness is a concern. It’s for that reason that we won’t see him playing much more than 60 minutes this week. I’d prefer to start a player who is in this situation than play him from the bench.

"If we start someone else and then there is an injury in the first minute‚ we might be in trouble."