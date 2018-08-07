Sport / Rugby

New caps, old skippers in Bok squad

07 August 2018 - 05:08 Craig Ray
Head coach Rassie Erasmus at the Springbok rugby team's announcement in Johannesburg, June 07 2018. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named three uncapped players in his 35-man Rugby Championship squad on Monday.

Stormers flyhalf Damian Willemse‚ Bulls flank Marco van Staden and Lions flank Cyle Brink are the uncapped players.

Former skippers Warren Whiteley and Eben Etzebeth are also included while there is a recall for veteran openside flanker Francois Louw.

Also returning to the Springbok squad are hooker Malcolm Marx‚ Lwazi Mvovo (outside back)‚ as well as Lionel Mapoe (centre) and Ross Cronjé (scrumhalf)‚ both of whom have missed the midyear Tests because of injury.

Louw has represented the Boks in 57 Tests and Erasmus said he would add a lot of experience to the group.

"Eben and Warren have been out of the Bok mix for a while because of injury so it’s very pleasing to have them back in the squad‚ while Malcolm has regained his good form with the Lions since recovering from his injury‚" said Erasmus‚ who added that the participation of Brink and Jean-Luc Preez (loose forward) depended on medical examinations.

"We saw the benefit and impact of Willie le Roux and Faf de Klerk in the squad during the June internationals and I want ‘Flo’ [Louw] to perform a similar role for us.

"It is also pleasing to again add some young players who have been showing good form and consistency for their teams during Super Rugby‚" Erasmus added‚ in reference to the uncapped trio.

Siya Kolisi retains the captaincy‚ and Le Roux (fullback‚ Wasps) and De Klerk (scrumhalf‚ Sale Sharks) — both of whom were outstanding during the 2-1 series win over England in June — are among the 15 backs in the squad.

The bulk of the players have been training in Stellenbosch for a few weeks‚ with the Lions contingent set to join them on Wednesday.

The squad will continue with preparations in Cape Town until Friday and, following a two-day break, will then reassemble in Durban next Sunday.

