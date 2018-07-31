Set pieces will be crucial in the final‚ so Taylor’s health and ability to possibly play the full 80 minutes are going to be critical to the Crusaders‚ especially when you consider the impact Lions hooker Malcolm Marx makes. Marx is in sensational form and is the best hooker in the world right now.

Taylor is a similar player to Marx with his ability to carry and compete for possession on the deck.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson will want Taylor to keep Marx in check.

The Crusaders will also be without All Black flank Jordan Taufua‚ also with a broken arm.

The injury has ruled him out of the Rugby Championships.

"Unfortunately for me that’s my season on the field done‚" Taufua wrote on Instagram.

"Pretty gutted to not be able to run out with my brothers for the final but will be a loud and proud supporter off it!! One more to go."

Collectively the Lions will look to their rolling maul‚ which yielded two tries for Marx during their 44-26 semifinal win over the Waratahs last week‚ to give them momentum and scoring chances in the final.

Early forecasts are for rain during the final‚ making the maul an even more vital weapon for the Lions if the conditions require a tight approach.

The Crusaders, of course‚ have taken note of the Lions’ go-to move and are hatching plans to combat the maul.

"The maul is a real momentum changer for them – not just with tries but also getting them field position when they were under the pump a little bit at the start of that game‚" Crusaders flank Matt Todd said.

"You have to stop it before it gets set up. They are big men and work well together. Don’t give them opportunities‚ especially down our end."

Substitute tighthead prop Mike Alaalatoa is also in doubt for the final. "He tweaked his back and we will know in the next 24 hours how bad that is‚" said Robertson.

