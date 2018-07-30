Injuries hit Crusaders as the final showdown looms

Christchurch — The Crusaders will be without bruising flanker Jordan Taufua for this weekend’s Super Rugby final against the Lions after he suffered a broken arm against the Hurricanes.

Coach Scott Robertson also faced a question mark over backline leader Ryan Crotty and was grappling with a dwindling stock of hookers on Sunday as he began to prepare for the showdown in Christchurch.

Robertson viewed Saturday’s semifinal victory over the Hurricanes as a sign that his defending champions were tracking well to claim a ninth title, with discipline, defence and the skills of flyhalf Richie Mo’unga working as planned.

"We wanted to be really clean and I think we gave four penalties away for the whole game and that’s way below average," he said.

"We defended amazingly and its given us a chance of one more week. Richie’s controlling everything. He’s got time, he’s brave and made some big tackles," Robertson said.

After the Crusaders cruised to a 30-12 semifinal victory, Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd pointed to the strength of their powerful pack.

"They just keep putting that pressure on the supply of ball and we had trouble at times at the scrum, we had trouble at times at the lineout, we had trouble at times in the breakdown," he said.

"We couldn’t get any go forward to get ourselves rolling."

Even with the loss of Taufua, Robertson has Wallaby international Pete Samu to call on for the starting pack to join seven All Blacks.

Crotty left the field after a blow to the head and will be monitored, while replacement hooker Seb Siataga suffered a broken arm, the third Crusaders rake to be injured in 2018.

Apart from the venue, Saturday’s final will be a repeat of 2017’s showdown in which the Crusaders beat the Lions 25-17 in Johannesburg to claim their eighth Super crown.

The Lions, who downed the Waratahs 44-26 in their semifinal, go into their third consecutive final.

Their forwards looked impressive against the Australians with two tries to hooker Malcolm Marx from driving mauls. When they played wide, wing Aphiwe Dyantyi produced a long-range touchdown.

"Their strengths are the reason they have got to the final," Robertson noted.

"Their ability to maul, and they have got incredible guys who can turn a ball over in Kwagga [Smith] and Malcolm Marx. They are just an abrasive, big pack.

"They have [however] been hurt a couple of times in finals," Robertson added.

"We know what happened last year with the red card, the controversy and we held on in the end there."

In the 2017 final, the Crusaders led 25-3 at half time only for the Lions to come back with 14 unanswered points in the second half despite being a man down, with Smith red-carded just before the break.

