Sevens player arrested in San Francisco

26 July 2018 - 05:02 Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
San Francisco — Samoa Sevens player Gordon Langkilde has been arrested in connection with an off-field altercation with opposing Wales players during the Rugby World Cup Sevens.

Langkilde had been charged with aggravated assault and battery causing serious bodily injury from the incident, which took place after Samoa lost to Wales on Sunday, police in San Francisco said. The clash occurred in a tunnel leading from the playing field to the locker room.

Langkilde was accused of assaulting three players from the Wales team, all of whom suffered facial injuries, one with broken facial bones.

Langkilde was taken into police custody from his hotel in San Francisco on Sunday.

Reuters

