The Blitzboks cannot be accused of choking‚ especially in light of the way they won the World Series for a third time earlier in 2018. But their semifinal elimination against England at the World Cup in San Francisco on Sunday was an uncharacteristically poor performance.

However the Blitzboks bounced back from their 29-7 loss to England, which denied them a place in the World Cup final for the first time since 1997, with a stirring bronze medal win over Fiji.

The Blitzboks were back to their best in the 24-19 victory after a badly timed slump against England.

The quest for World Cup glory, though, will have to wait four more years.

New Zealand‚ as they often do in big tournaments‚ won the Melrose Cup 33-12 against England‚ to add to their Commonwealth Games gold medal.

But for SA it was a case of what might have been. Neil Powell’s team went into the semifinal high on confidence after resounding wins over Ireland (45-7) and Scotland (36-5).

They started strongly against England, with Selvyn Davids scoring first to give SA a 7-0 lead. But the number one seeds crashed out through a catalogue of errors‚ which England ruthlessly punished.

They were beaten at the breakdown and while they appeared to be on the wrong side of some 50-50 calls‚ there was no doubt the Blitzboks were second best.

It was a poor performance‚ perhaps one of the worst this season‚ in their 69th game over nine months.

SA were starved of possession and as a result were stressed on defence‚ allowing England to score five tries.

"If you can’t get your hands on the ball, you are always going to be on the wrong side of the result‚" Powell said.

"We conceded three penalties at rucks that led to turnovers for England and they made us pay from those mistakes. If you don’t hang on to your ball, you are going to suffer."

Powell said the team were happy with the medal‚ although not the colour.

"What is most pleasing for me is the fact that‚ after that disappointment against England‚ we came out firing against Fiji and outplayed them to finish the season on a very strong performance‚" Powell said.

