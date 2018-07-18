Four uncapped Stormers players – locks JD Schickerling and Salmaan Moerat‚ flank Cobus Wiese and flyhalf Damian Willemse – were called up to a Springbok training camp on Tuesday.

Bulls flank Marco van Staden‚ who was originally set to make his Test debut in June after being included in the squad, but was injured on the day the team was named, is also back.

Eben Etzebeth‚ who has played no Super Rugby in 2018 following nerve damage to a shoulder, is also included in the 22-man group.

Other notable additions are props Coenie Oosthuizen and Trevor Nyakane‚ who missed June’s Tests against Wales and England through injury. No players from the Sharks or the Lions were included as they are still involved in Super Rugby play-offs.

"We’re very pleased that several players got the opportunity to gain Test experience during the June internationals and we are now looking forward to working with more of our most promising players such as Damian‚ Salmaan‚ Marco‚ JD and Cobus‚" coach Rassie Erasmus said.

"It’s also good to have Eben and Coenie back with us after they’ve spent a considerable length of time out of action because of injury. Once fit and available, they will add considerable experience to the squad."

The bulk of the squad will start with training this week‚ while a few of the Cape-based players already did some individual training under the Bok coaching staff in Stellenbosch.

TimesLIVE

Forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Sikhumbuzo Notshe (all Stormers), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Coenie Oosthuizen (Sharks), JD Schickerling (Stormers), RG Snyman (Bulls), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Cobus Wiese (Stormers). Backs: Damian de Allende (Stormers), Warrick Gelant, Jesse Kriel, Embrose Papier, Handré Pollard, Ivan van Zyl (all Bulls), Damian Willemse (Stormers)

Springbok Championship fixtures

Aug 18 : vs Argentina, Durban

Aug 25: vs Argentina, TBA

Sept 8: vs Australia, Brisbane

Sept 15: vs New Zealand, Wellington

Sept 29: vs Australia, Port Elizabeth

Oct 6: vs New Zealand, Pretoria