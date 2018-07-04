The Sharks enjoy the last chance saloon and Saturday’s clash against the Stormers at Newlands will be one of many they have had to deal with.

The Stormers, who are out of the tournament, will however have a point to prove after losing to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

The 25-14 reversal meant the Stormers have not won on the road this season, but at their Newlands compound they have been a difficult team.

Their home ground has, however, not provided them with much comfort with defeats against the Chiefs and Lions driving home their mediocrity.

Sharks hooker Akker van der Merwe knows the Stormers are a difficult proposition at home but the Durban side are still chasing a play-off spot.

They are six points behind the second-placed Jaguares (38)‚ who are facing the Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Sharks (32) could still qualify for the play-offs by displacing the Rebels (35)‚ which explained why Van der Merwe has not given up hope.

"Every game is a must-win. We have to win six out of six matches. Our motivation is August 4 and we have to win everything to get there‚" Van der Merwe said.

The Stormers have had a forgettable season but they still have a formidable pack.

The Sharks‚ especially their forwards‚ have not been consistent, but have unexpectedly delivered when put under pressure. In the superb second-half turnaround in their 31-24 win against the Lions at the weekend the forwards picked themselves up after a lethargic start.

Van der Merwe said the Stormers’ pack was fearsome but they cannot be daunted by what the Stormers bring to the forward table.

"They’ve got nothing to lose, so they’re going to throw everything at us.

"They’re going to throw the ball around, and then there’s the physicality of the Stormers pack," he said.

"They’ve got a big pack, so the set pieces are going to be vital‚" Van der Merwe said.

Stormers lock JD Schickerling will have a last chance to catch the eye of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus this weekend after being declared fit for their final Super Rugby match of the campaign.

Schickerling‚ 23‚ who played in the first three rounds of the tournament, was in impressive form before being struck down. A torn bicep in round three against the Crusaders ruled him out for nearly four months and ruined any chance he had of making the Bok squad in June.

But after extensive rehabilitation‚ which included playing for Western Province in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge last weekend‚ Schickerling will have a chance to remind all about his abilities.

Erasmus is known to be an admirer of Schickerling’s work rate and athleticism‚ as well as his improved physicality.

But while he was sitting on the sidelines‚ others have moved forward in the pecking order‚ making the elevation of the Stormer to the Bok squad for the Rugby Championships unlikely.

Bulls lock RG Snyman made his Test debut against England in June and was one of the stand-out performers for the Boks during the 2-1 series win.

The Lions’ Marvin Orie made his debut against Wales in Washington while Bulls lock Jason Jenkins also caught the eye on debut against the Welsh.

Schickerling’s injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for him‚ given the second-row depth in SA.

But another strong showing for the Stormers will not be ignored.

