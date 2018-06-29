Sport / Rugby

SUPER RUGBY

Coach says Sharks have turned the corner

29 June 2018 - 05:10 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Robert du Preez. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Robert du Preez. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The Sharks have struggled for consistency all season and their clash against the Lions at King’s Park on Saturday would be the best time to find it.

The Sharks need to win their remaining three matches if they are to get into the play-offs.

While their fate may still be in their hands‚ they have been their own worst enemies this season with their excruciating inability to produce the same performance each weekend.

Sharks coach Robert du Preez is confident his charges have shrugged off their performance problems and will find form at the right time. "Throughout the season‚ there’s been a lack of consistency. We’ve played some great games and in some we’ve been mediocre, but that’s all in the past now. This is it and this is finals rugby for us.

"The fact we’ve got 14 Springboks in our match-day 23 tells you how incredibly hard the guys have worked," he said.

Du Preez has made two changes to the side that lost to the Jaguares in Beunos Aires in May. Lwazi Mvovo makes way for Makazole Mapimpi at leftwing, while Cameron Wright swaps with Louis Schreuder at scrumhalf.

The Sharks looked like the only South African team that could beat the Lions if they are judged on how they asserted themselves against the New Zealand teams. However‚ they met early in the competition and a lot has changed since then.

The Lions muscled their way to the top of the South African conference despite losing more games (six) than they did in 2016 and 2017 (five) when they were losing finalists.

Du Preez has not bothered himself about what the opposition does. "We’re going to stick to what we’re going to do. We know the Lions’ style of play but it’s all about us and what we want to do."

TimesLIVE

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Safa set to release Stuart Baxter for return to ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Senegal coach expects Sadio Mane to step up attack
Sport / Soccer
3.
Lewis Hamilton aims to pull away from Vettel in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Franchisers slam ‘fickle’ Cricket SA
Sport / Cricket
5.
Safa set to release Stuart Baxter for return to ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Ruan Combrinck working hard for Bok return
Sport / Rugby

Warren Whiteley’s leap of faith for Springbok captaincy
Sport / Rugby

Handrè Pollard handed reins for Bulls against Sunwolves
Sport / Rugby

PETER BRUCE: SuperSport rugby tries my patience
Opinion / Bruce's List

Rassie Erasmus shoulders some blame for Jantjies blowout
Sport / Rugby

SuperSport CEO reaches out to Ashwin Willemse after report clears Mallett and ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.