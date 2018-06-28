Ruan Combrinck is desperate to end his two-year hiatus from Springbok rugby.

Combrinck‚ who played the last of his seven Tests in 2016‚ has had to look in from the outside due to injury and a dip in form‚ but he is again starting to play with the assurance that made him a Bok in former coach Allister Coetzee’s maiden season in charge.

"The Boks will always be a dream‚" said the Lions utility back. "I work every day to get back there.

"I had injuries and I struggled with form a while ago‚ but I really want to get back there."

The Boks have won two of their four Tests under Rassie Erasmus in 2018, but there is a feel-good vibe that has not escaped Combrinck.

"When they win the whole country is happy‚" he said. "Whatever they are doing now we are supporting them and we are behind them. We can’t wait to see them beat the All Blacks‚ hopefully this year."

Combrinck was invited to one of Erasmus’s alignment camps during Super Rugby and although he did not feature in the extended squad‚ at least he is blipping on the coach’s radar‚ albeit on the periphery.

One of the reasons he did not blip with a greater glow on Erasmus’s radar was the late start he made to the season.

He suffered a shoulder injury while campaigning in Japan and only returned to Super Rugby for the Lions in early April.

By then teammate Aphiwe Dyantyi had made a flying start to the season‚ while Sibusiso Nkosi’s stock was on the rise at the Sharks. Willie le Roux and Warrick Gelant were the designated fullbacks.

While the incumbent wings bring explosiveness‚ Combrinck’s greatest ally is that he brings a balanced skill set.

Last weekend he started at fullback and showed a return to form against a strong Blue Bulls side in the SuperSport Challenge. Where‚ however‚ does he feel most comfortable in the back division?

"When you have such good creators on your inside like Lionel [Mapoe]‚ Howard [Mnisi] and Shaun Reynolds‚ then it is easy to play in any position. Wherever the coach wants to put me according to what his plan is, I’m happy to be there‚" he said.

The challenge this weekend‚ however‚ is greater.

The Sharks are still eyeing a spot in the play-offs.

"Every Super Rugby team feels desperate. I didn’t think the Reds were going to be desperate [they shocked the Lions in Brisbane], but they were desperate.

"You can’t take your foot off the pedal any week. The Sharks are in a position where they have to win.

"It is the same for us. We know it is going to be physical. We know it is going to be tough‚" he said.

TimesLIVE