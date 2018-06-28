Springbok pivot Handrè Pollard will lead the Bulls in their must-win Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves at Singapore National Stadium on Saturday.

Burger Odendaal was not considered for the trip by coach John Mitchell due to injury. Pollard‚ who impressed for the Boks against England recently‚ has been handed the captaincy.

Mitchell has included new faces in the starting line-up with Jamba Ulengo at wing‚ Hanro Liebenberg at No8 and Jannes Kirsten set to make his first appearance this season on the side of the scrum.

Ulengo and Kirsten have not played at all in 2018’s tournament, while Liebenberg’s most recent match was in April.

Johnny Kotze will partner Jesse Kriel in midfield in Odendaal’s absence while Pollard will have Embrose Papier on his inside.

Edgar Marutlulle‚ Simpiwe Matanzima and Morné Smith will all make their first appearances of the season from the bench as the Bulls will be looking to win the match and stay in contention for the play-offs.

"It is great to be back playing in the tournament again.

"We had a good break‚ but also had some time together to sort out elements in our play that lacked consistency," Mitchell said. "The Sunwolves are always dangerous‚ especially on home turf‚ and we will have to be very principled in our approach and execution if we want to stay in the contest‚" the coach added.

Pollard said they had to find their momentum and rhythm as soon as possible to return home with a victory.

"We have not played together as a team for a while‚ but that should not be a problem for us‚" Pollard said.

"We know each other pretty well by now and even the guys coming back after injury have played in the tournament before," he said.

"It will be a challenge‚ as the Sunwolves have shown their competitiveness in the competition‚ but ultimately the onus will be on us and how badly we want the win.

"There is still an outside chance [of making the playoffs]‚ so we cannot afford any mistakes," Pollard said.

TimesLIVE

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant; 14 Jamba Ulengo; 13 Jesse Kriel; 12 Johnny Kotze; 11 Divan Rossouw; 10 Handré Pollard; 9 Embrose Papier‚ 8 Hanro Liebenberg‚ 7 Jannes Kirsten; 6 Marco van Staden; 5 RG Snyman; 4 Jason Jenkins; 3 Conraad van Vuuren; 2 Jaco Visagie; 1 Pierre Schoeman. Replacements: 16 Edgar Marutlulle; 17 Simphiwe Matanzima‚ 18 Morné Smith; 19 Thembelani Bholi‚ 20 Nic de Jager; 21 André Warner; 22 Manie Libbok‚ 23 Dries Swanepoel