Sport / Rugby

Handrè Pollard handed reins for Bulls against Sunwolves

28 June 2018 - 05:05 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Elevated: Handrè Pollard leaves two Brumbies players in his wake as he heads for the try line in a Super Rugby match at Loftus Versfeld in May.of the Vodacom Bulls in full flight on his way to scoring during the Super Rugby match between Vodacom Bulls and Brumbies at Loftus Versfeld on May 26, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)Gallo Images
Elevated: Handrè Pollard leaves two Brumbies players in his wake as he heads for the try line in a Super Rugby match at Loftus Versfeld in May.of the Vodacom Bulls in full flight on his way to scoring during the Super Rugby match between Vodacom Bulls and Brumbies at Loftus Versfeld on May 26, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gordon Arons/Gallo Images)Gallo Images

Springbok pivot Handrè Pollard will lead the Bulls in their must-win Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves at Singapore National Stadium on Saturday.

Burger Odendaal was not considered for the trip by coach John Mitchell due to injury. Pollard‚ who impressed for the Boks against England recently‚ has been handed the captaincy.

Mitchell has included new faces in the starting line-up with Jamba Ulengo at wing‚ Hanro Liebenberg at No8 and Jannes Kirsten set to make his first appearance this season on the side of the scrum.

Ulengo and Kirsten have not played at all in 2018’s tournament, while Liebenberg’s most recent match was in April.

Johnny Kotze will partner Jesse Kriel in midfield in Odendaal’s absence while Pollard will have Embrose Papier on his inside.

Edgar Marutlulle‚ Simpiwe Matanzima and Morné Smith will all make their first appearances of the season from the bench as the Bulls will be looking to win the match and stay in contention for the play-offs.

"It is great to be back playing in the tournament again.

"We had a good break‚ but also had some time together to sort out elements in our play that lacked consistency," Mitchell said. "The Sunwolves are always dangerous‚ especially on home turf‚ and we will have to be very principled in our approach and execution if we want to stay in the contest‚" the coach added.

Pollard said they had to find their momentum and rhythm as soon as possible to return home with a victory.

"We have not played together as a team for a while‚ but that should not be a problem for us‚" Pollard said.

"We know each other pretty well by now and even the guys coming back after injury have played in the tournament before," he said.

"It will be a challenge‚ as the Sunwolves have shown their competitiveness in the competition‚ but ultimately the onus will be on us and how badly we want the win.

"There is still an outside chance [of making the playoffs]‚ so we cannot afford any mistakes," Pollard said.

TimesLIVE

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant; 14 Jamba Ulengo; 13 Jesse Kriel; 12 Johnny Kotze; 11 Divan Rossouw; 10 Handré Pollard; 9 Embrose Papier‚ 8 Hanro Liebenberg‚ 7 Jannes Kirsten; 6 Marco van Staden; 5 RG Snyman; 4 Jason Jenkins; 3 Conraad van Vuuren; 2 Jaco Visagie; 1 Pierre Schoeman. Replacements: 16 Edgar Marutlulle; 17 Simphiwe Matanzima‚ 18 Morné Smith; 19 Thembelani Bholi‚ 20 Nic de Jager; 21 André Warner; 22 Manie Libbok‚ 23 Dries Swanepoel

Be glad you’re not a Samoan rugby player

The prime minister turned up at the team’s training to let loose with a vicious tongue-lashing, calling them gutless and warning them to quit ...
Sport
1 day ago

Warren Whiteley’s leap of faith for Springbok captaincy

Whiteley is committed to the South African cause and is in negotiations with SA Rugby over a Springbok contract
Sport
1 day ago

Duane Vermeulen ‘unavailable’ for Rugby Championships

Vermeulen signed for a Japanese club and as a consequence is restricted from representing the Springboks
Sport
3 days ago

Irish eyes on rugby world champions All Blacks after Australia series victory

The well-drilled Irish came from a game down to win the series
Sport
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Safa set to release Stuart Baxter for return to ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Roger Federer aims for ninth All England title
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Rwanda defends multimillion-dollar deal to ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Warren Whiteley’s leap of faith for Springbok ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Will emotion be Neymar and Brazil’s undoing?
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.