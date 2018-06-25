Sport / Rugby

Duane Vermeulen ‘unavailable’ for Rugby Championships

25 June 2018 - 05:04 Craig Ray
Duane Vermeulen. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/SHAUN ROY
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that No8 Duane Vermeulen will not be available for the Rugby Championships.

Vermeulen‚ 31‚ was a colossal figure in the recent 2-1 series win and would have been a definite starter for the team against the All Blacks‚ Wallabies and Pumas. It is understood that his failure to secure a contract in SA several months ago meant that he has signed for a Japanese club and as a consequence is restricted from representing the Boks.

When asked directly, Vermeulen refused to confirm where he would be playing in the coming months.

"I am not available‚ that’s all I can say‚" Vermeulen said. "I’ve spoken to Rassie and we’ve got a plan‚ and there will be an opportunity to discuss things further over the next few weeks.

"It’s great being back and pulling this green jumper over your head again, and it’s great to be part of a young squad.

"These guys are just so excited to play for one another. I’m happy to be back and hope to be a part of the side in the future Tests‚ just not in the Rugby Championship‚ but we’ll see what happens down the road.

"It a great team with a great captain in Siya [Kolisi]. It’s an exciting phase leading up to the World Cup. I would be happy to be part of that and give my 110%."

TimesLIVE

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus lauds series win, laments last encounter

Siya Kolisi, who became South Africa’s first ever black Test captain during the England tour, said that discipline had been a problem
Sport
21 hours ago

Lions giants Whiteley and Marx ease into action against Blue Bulls

Warren Whiteley and Malcolm Marx have recovered from their injuries and are available for selection for the Golden Lions
Sport
4 days ago

Previous Bok regime comes in for stick

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and flyhalf Elton Jantjies target the previous Springbok set-up
Sport
5 days ago

Rassie Erasmus hints at changing Bok winning team

Erasmus has been dropping hints that he will give other strong candidates a chance to star
Sport
11 days ago

GAVIN RICH: Springboks leap out of jail with refreshing tactical flexibility

One of Rassie Erasmus’s big strengths is his tactical astuteness. We can also add a few other attributes, such as canny selection and bravery
Opinion
14 days ago

