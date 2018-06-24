Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus lauds series win, laments last encounter

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus praised his side’s Test series performance against England Saturday but said the team were "terrible" in their 25-10 defeat by the tourists in the third encounter.

"We were terrible today, in my opinion," he told journalists after the match at Cape Town’s Newlands stadium.

"It is nicer to learn out of winning … it’s not nice learning when you’re losing." Erasmus accepted he "took a few gambles today" and said he was "overall very disappointed about those things we could control that we didn’t".

Siya Kolisi, who became South Africa’s first ever black Test captain during the England tour, said that discipline had been a problem.