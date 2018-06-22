Sport / Rugby

FRANCE TEST

All Blacks opt for Damian McKenzie to start against France

22 June 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Damian McKenzie. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Damian McKenzie. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Wellington — Damian McKenzie will get his first start at flyhalf for the All Blacks in the third Test against France in Dunedin on Saturday, with Richie Mo’unga making his debut from the bench.

Mo’unga is one of four Kiwi debutants, with loose forward Shannon Frizell and centre Jack Goodhue also due to start at Otago Regional Stadium, while lock Jackson Hemopo has been named on the bench.

Flyhalf Beauden Barrett was not considered due to concussion symptoms following a heavy fall in the second Test.

Utility back McKenzie has played 14 tests for the All Blacks, including 11 at fullback, but has expressed a desire to play more games at flyhalf.

Coach Steve Hansen said earlier while McKenzie had not played as well as expected after replacing Barrett in the second Test, he was improving quickly and deserved an opportunity to start the game.

Reuters

