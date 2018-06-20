"That’s something that I’ve picked up and that we’ve picked up as a group. It comes from the boss straight down to the last player. Everyone has got the same mindset and work ethic‚ and everybody just wants to achieve something," he said.

"That’s something you will see off the field; this group looks happy and they’re enjoying rugby and that’s something that comes from the boss."

Stick praised Erasmus’s honesty and willingness to meet the sometimes delicate issue of transformation head on.

"We live in a unique country and to have someone like Rassie who doesn’t shy away from the challenges that we’re facing is great‚" Stick said. "He’s a very honest guy and doesn’t play hide and seek about stuff. I remember the first alignment camps we had with the players‚ Rassie mentioned three things to them.

"He said we had to go back to a winning culture‚ we had to transform the team and the third thing was improve the image‚ which would come after the first two were met. When the coach is honest with you and he tells you where you stand‚ the players will believe in him and make sure that when they get an opportunity they grab it with both hands‚" Stick said.

"We took 13 debutants to the US… and then we came back and had a couple more. It shows that Rassie does give players opportunities and hopefully when it comes to the team announcement on Thursday there will be more new guys."

Jantjies‚ who missed the second Test after sitting on the bench in the first Test in Johannesburg‚ said that it was a rotational move.

He looks set to feature again this weekend.

