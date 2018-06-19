Sport / Rugby

Tuesday’s SuperSport report will give behind-the-scenes details of Willemse walk-out

19 June 2018 - 07:59 Nico Gous
Ashwin Willemse
Ashwin Willemse

SA will know on Tuesday what happened behind the scenes that led to former Springbok Ashwin Willemse walking out during a live broadcast.

SuperSport said on Monday that it would announce the outcome of the independent review into the incident on Tuesday at 3pm at its offices in Randburg‚ Johannesburg.

On May 19‚ Willemse directed pointed comments at fellow former Springboks Naas Botha and Nick Mallett before walking off set following the Lions versus Brumbies match.

Willemse‚ who played 19 Tests and was a member of the 2007 World Cup winning squad‚ said he "can’t work with people who undermine other people".

"I’ve been in the game for a long time like most of us here‚" Willemse said. "As a player‚ I’ve been called a quota for a long time and I’ve worked very hard to earn the respect I have now.… I’m not going to sit here and be patronised by these two individuals [Mallett and Botha] who played their rugby during the apartheid era‚ a segregated era."

The trio have not featured on any broadcasts pending the outcome of the independent review.

Advocate Vincent Maleka on Monday confirmed he had handed over his report to the broadcaster.

Willemse declined to comment.

JONATHAN JANSEN: Is your response to Ashwin Willemse scripted by race?

'So far, black and white South Africans played dutifully to the historical script − blacks saw white racism, whites saw black petulance'
Lifestyle
26 days ago

Don’t kick rugby debate into touch

Willemse’s walkout is an opportunity to have a broader discussion about attitudes in rugby circles
News & Fox
25 days ago

EDITORIAL: Bring respect to sport’s Catch-22

The issue of racial quotas in sports is complex and not easily resolved, but attitudes must change. It should be approached with respect
Opinion
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Romelu Lukaku’s double sinks Panama as Belgium ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Tuesday’s SuperSport report will give ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Schalk Brits set for a dramatic recall in Bok ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus to shake up his ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Roger Federer toasts No1 with No98 at Stuttgart ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

JONATHAN JANSEN: Is your response to Ashwin Willemse scripted by race?
Lifestyle

Don’t kick rugby debate into touch
News & Fox / Trending

EDITORIAL: Bring respect to sport’s Catch-22
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.