Tuesday’s SuperSport report will give behind-the-scenes details of Willemse walk-out

SA will know on Tuesday what happened behind the scenes that led to former Springbok Ashwin Willemse walking out during a live broadcast.

SuperSport said on Monday that it would announce the outcome of the independent review into the incident on Tuesday at 3pm at its offices in Randburg‚ Johannesburg.

On May 19‚ Willemse directed pointed comments at fellow former Springboks Naas Botha and Nick Mallett before walking off set following the Lions versus Brumbies match.