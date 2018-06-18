All Black injuries pile up ahead of Test in Dunedin

Wellington — Concussed flyhalf Beauden Barrett and loose forward Vaea Fifita will not travel with the All Blacks to Dunedin for Saturday’s Test against France.

Barrett’s absence was not unexpected after the versatile back failed a head injury assessment during the 26-13 series-clinching second Test victory in Wellington on Saturday when he landed heavily while attempting to catch a high kick.

France’s Benjamin Fall was shown a red card for the 12th-minute incident when he collided with an airborne Barrett and the fullback is to face a disciplinary hearing.

All Black coach Steve Hansen said it was probably best that Barrett recuperated at home and he may not join the rest of the team in Dunedin.

Concussion symptoms

"Beauden has still got concussion symptoms. There’s no point putting him under extra pressure of the travel, when he can stay at home and rest. We won’t take any risk with him.

"It’s a long season and you’ve got to weigh up the risks and rewards and it’s unlikely that we’ll use him if he’s not right. Even if he’s 100% and there’s still some grey area there, we won’t use him, and that’s been the case with most of the head injuries we’ve had."

Hansen said Fifita would not travel with the All Black team after the loose forward told medical staff that he was not feeling well on Sunday.

Loose forward Liam Squire was also "touch and go" for the third Test with a shoulder injury, prompting the uncapped Jackson Hemopo to be brought into the squad as cover.

Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli has also been drafted in, with Nathan Harris returning home to attend the birth of his first child.

Inside centre Sonny Bill Williams could be on track for a return in Dunedin, after initially being ruled out of the series following knee surgery. Williams trained with the squad all week in Wellington.

Hansen had already said he was likely to experiment with his lineup and give some of his less experienced players game time as he continues his World Cup planning.

The All Blacks, however, played poorly in Wellington despite having a man advantage for almost 70 minutes.

"There have been worse All Blacks performances I’ve been involved in," he said. "We played poorly and won a series, so that can’t be all bad.

"Whilst we’re disappointed, we’re still managing to do things that are positive. What we’ve got to do, as I said before, is go away, have a good look at what we’re doing, learn from those things and get better at it."

Reuters