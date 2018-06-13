RG Snyman ready to terrorise England

"When I realised no-one was tackling me I just decided to go for it," Snyman said with a wide grin. "I was giving the two debutant wingers a bit of trouble. I was looking for them but they didn’t seem to come. I’ll have to slow down for them next time."

Apart from the ability to burst into wide open spaces, Snyman also possesses a deft touch to put others away. "I played a bit of flyhalf in primary school so maybe it was a bit of skill development then," he quipped.

He made quite an entrance in Test rugby last week but things did not start the way he had envisaged.

"In the first 20 minutes it felt like it was never going to end," he said of the period that saw the Boks go into a 24-3 deficit. "After that I was happy that we got it together. Duane [Vermeulen] had a talk to us behind the posts and we pulled it through nicely."

He expects England to come even harder this week as they try to keep the series alive.

"Like us, I think they also learnt from that first Test. They’ll come back harder this week. They got to Faf [de Klerk] a bit around the fringes, so there is a bit of work to do for us. With the mauls we have put in a lot of work this week."

In his first outing he noticed a distinct difference between what he has become accustomed to in Super Rugby and the game at the highest level.

"The intensity and the physicality you cannot compare. It is called Test rugby for a reason."

Bok forwards coach Matt Proudfoot noted Snyman has gone from strength to strength this season.

"He’s grown. I thought he had a fantastic first Test match. The influence he had for the Bulls he brought to the Springboks. He’s got an appetite to work. He’s an intelligent rugby player. He’s a weapon. He must spoil it for the teams he plays against," he said.