Doubts over Joe Launchbury hinder plans for Bloemfontein Test

"We will see if he is able to train tomorrow [Wednesday]. We need to see how he feels after seeing the physios."

Hatley did not share the alarm of the media at the prospect of Jones having to revert to Isiekwe and denied that being substituted so early would have been a blow to his confidence. "He is just 20 years old and we don’t judge a player on just one game but on what he produces over a period of time.

"Obviously Nick has a lot of potential so we must keep giving him opportunities. The substitution was not an individual-based thing, it was just about what the team needed on the day.

"Nick acknowledged that and the senior players all helped him through it afterwards."

Nonetheless, it would be a surprise if Isiekwe was selected to start in Bloemfontein, and with Jonny Hill as the only other second-row cover, there is the prospect that Brad Shields, who made his debut as a replacement last weekend and captains the Hurricanes in Super Rugby, will be used as a lock.

As Hatley noted, he has played there before, but he is regularly utilised on the flank.

"We didn’t call out another lock to cover because we feel with Brad in the squad we do have lock cover. He played 45 minutes in the second row last week anyway and has played for the Hurricanes in the second row. We thought we might need him so he trained there a bit in the first week of the tour."

The good news for England on Tuesday was seeing reserve hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie take part in the morning training session, and he has been cleared to play in Bloemfontein. Jack Singleton has been flown out from England to add to the reserve depth in the position but it looks unlikely he will be called on.

"We did some live scrums and Luke took part in those. He’s good to go," said Hatley.

Meanwhile, although the ferocity of the first Test kept England from training on Monday, Hatley believes the squad has done the analysis needed to overturn the first Test defeat.