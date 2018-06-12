Sport / Rugby

SPRINGBOK SQUAD

Brits called out of retirement for Test

12 June 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Schalk Brits. Picture: SUPPLIED
Schalk Brits. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA have added former Saracens hooker Schalk Brits to their squad for the second Test against England on Saturday, despite the player having retired from rugby in May.

Brits, 37, linked up with the side on Monday as he seeks to play his first Test since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks began Saturday’s victory over England in Johannesburg with Mbongeni Mbonambi making only a second start in his 15 Tests.

"We are busy with building experience, continuity and capacity towards the Rugby World Cup, so we want our young players rubbing shoulders with experienced players such as [No8] Duane Vermeulen and [fullback] Willie le Roux," Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said.

"I want Schalk to perform a similar role, as he has inside knowledge and plenty of experience from playing for Saracens in European conditions."

England have called up Worcester Warriors hooker Jack Singleton as cover for Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Karl Tu’inukuafe rises from obscurity to national ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Neymar, healed and lethal, set to lead Brazil ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Rassie holds steady amid Bok euphoria
Sport / Rugby
4.
Perennial dark horse Belgium has the talent to ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Proteas pick ace and joker for Sri Lanka
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Ellis Park factor played a part, says Faf de Klerk
Sport / Rugby

Springboks all good for second Test despite some minor injuries
Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Springboks leap out of jail with refreshing tactical flexibility
Opinion / Columnists

Sibusiso Nkosi ‘excited but not nervous’ ahead of Springbok debut
Sport / Rugby

England show quiet progress in bid to end the years of hurt
Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.