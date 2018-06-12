Brits called out of retirement for Test

SA have added former Saracens hooker Schalk Brits to their squad for the second Test against England on Saturday, despite the player having retired from rugby in May.

Brits, 37, linked up with the side on Monday as he seeks to play his first Test since the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

The Springboks began Saturday’s victory over England in Johannesburg with Mbongeni Mbonambi making only a second start in his 15 Tests.

"We are busy with building experience, continuity and capacity towards the Rugby World Cup, so we want our young players rubbing shoulders with experienced players such as [No8] Duane Vermeulen and [fullback] Willie le Roux," Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said.

"I want Schalk to perform a similar role, as he has inside knowledge and plenty of experience from playing for Saracens in European conditions."

England have called up Worcester Warriors hooker Jack Singleton as cover for Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Reuters