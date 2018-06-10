Springboks all good for second Test despite some minor injuries

The Springboks came through their thrilling first Test win over England on Saturday unscathed except for a few minor injuries.

Fullback Willie le Roux, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and flyhalf Handré Pollard are expected to be fit for Bloemfontein at the weekend.

Coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed that Le Roux and De Klerk struggled with minor cramps while Pollard’s shoulder issue is not expected to rule him out of the second Test.

Le Roux was replaced by Warrick Gelant for his second international match after 64 minutes, Ivan van Zyl came on for De Klerk in the 73rd minute, while Pollard lasted the whole game.

"Willie and Faf were just cramps and Handré has a bit of a shoulder problem," he said, acknowledging that the niggles were not worrying.