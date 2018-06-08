Wallabies coach Michael Cheika fired up to end Ireland hoodoo

Melbourne — Australia coach Michael Cheika laid a foundation of success for Irish rugby during his stint at Leinster, and eight years on he faces the juggernaut he helped create at Lang Park on Saturday.

Joe Schmidt holds the reins of the visiting Six Nations champions, but Cheika’s influence runs deep through a squad looking to extend its 12-match winning streak.

Cheika transformed an underachieving Leinster into European Cup champions in 2009, nurturing the likes of Johnny Sexton, Rob Kearney and Cian Healy before handing over to Schmidt who carried on the Australian’s success.

Cheika has since worked his magic on home shores, guiding the Waratahs to their maiden Super Rugby title in 2014 before lifting an unfancied Wallabies side to the World Cup final in England the following year.