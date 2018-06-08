All Blacks and France forced to cope with injuries
Steve Hansen is also in World Cup planning mode, though he has a largely tried and tested squad to choose from
Wellington — The outcome of Saturday’s first Test between the All Blacks and France could well be determined by who copes best with their lengthy injury lists as both sides are set to field below-strength line-ups for the clash at Eden Park in Auckland.
Lock Brodie Retallick became the fourth senior All Blacks player to be ruled out of the series on Thursday, following regular captain Kieran Read (back), inside centre Sonny Bill Williams (knee) and hooker Dane Coles (knee).
Sam Whitelock, who leads the team in Read’s absence, centre Ryan Crotty and flanker Sam Cane have also battled injuries and barely appeared in Super Rugby in the final month ahead of Saturday’s game.
France coach Jacques Brunel also has injury concerns with at least six players unavailable for the tour, while others are being rested. In addition, the timing of the Top14 final affected his player selection.
Brunel has said he is looking ahead to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and is using the series to bed in the nucleus of that squad.
His decision to recall fullback Maxime Medard, scrumhalf Morgan Parra and prop Uini Antonio, all of whom are making returns on Saturday after long absences, suggests he is still assessing his options.
"This is the ultimate opportunity for us to make a final review of the squad and to see new players join the France group before this pre-World Cup season begins," Brunel said.
"Some players in this group had this opportunity and seized it and are still with us.
"During this tour, others can come back or take their chance because the upcoming season will see the group tightening… in anticipation of the Rugby World Cup in Japan."
His All Blacks counterpart Steve Hansen is also in World Cup planning mode, though he has a largely tried and tested squad to choose from.
But an injury crisis among his backup props — with Nepo Laulala, Kane Hames, Atu Moli and Tim Perry all out injured — means the virtually unknown Karl Tu’inukuafe will be given a Test debut from the bench on Saturday.
Hansen’s other major concern is tactics, particularly how to counteract the kind of rush defence employed by the British and Irish Lions in 2017 that restricted the All Blacks’ ability to play with width at pace.
The system has since been adapted by other teams and Hansen said his side had to be able to break it down.
Reuters
Please sign in or register to comment.