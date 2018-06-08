All Blacks and France forced to cope with injuries

Wellington — The outcome of Saturday’s first Test between the All Blacks and France could well be determined by who copes best with their lengthy injury lists as both sides are set to field below-strength line-ups for the clash at Eden Park in Auckland.

Lock Brodie Retallick became the fourth senior All Blacks player to be ruled out of the series on Thursday, following regular captain Kieran Read (back), inside centre Sonny Bill Williams (knee) and hooker Dane Coles (knee).

Sam Whitelock, who leads the team in Read’s absence, centre Ryan Crotty and flanker Sam Cane have also battled injuries and barely appeared in Super Rugby in the final month ahead of Saturday’s game.

France coach Jacques Brunel also has injury concerns with at least six players unavailable for the tour, while others are being rested. In addition, the timing of the Top14 final affected his player selection.

Brunel has said he is looking ahead to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and is using the series to bed in the nucleus of that squad.