Transformation targets are set at 50% for the 2019 World Cup and Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is expected to hover around that benchmark when he names his starting team for Saturday’s opening Test against England at Ellis Park.

Erasmus will name his squad on Thursday, and although he has an inflated group of 43 players‚ the splitting of his resources in last week’s Test against Wales means he has less room to manoeuvre than meets the eye.

With the possible exception of Pieter-Steph du Toit who captained the team in Washington, the men who played in the US capital are not real contenders for a starting berth this weekend. Du Toit will more likely start from the bench.

The starting line-up‚ however‚ should provide a snapshot of the talent Erasmus would like to take to the World Cup.

Loosehead Tendai Mtawarira‚ who will require careful game time management‚ will start his 99th Test on Saturday. He looks likely to be partnered by hooker Bongi Mbonambi and tighthead Trevor Nyakane.

Injury has limited Mbonambi’s activity this season‚ while Nyakane appears reinvigorated after being put through the wringer at the Bulls.