Wings Aphiwe Dyantyi and Sibusiso Nkosi look set for Test debuts when the Springboks clash with England at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus more than dropped a hint that that could be the case upon his return from Washington‚ while scrumhalf Faf de Klerk all but confirmed it when he addressed the news media on Tuesday.

Dyantyi and Nkosi were spared the trip to Washington for the clash against Wales last week‚ which has led to the reasonable assumption that they will play against England.

Both have impressed with ball in hand this season with Dyantyi making an electrifying start to his Super Rugby career.

He scored five tries in his five matches before a pectoral muscle injury halted his season. The impact he made in the first month or so, however‚ was enough to earn him a tick in the selectors’ book.

Changing Springboks

Nkosi‚ who moved to Durban after matriculating in Johannesburg, represented the UKZN Impi in the Varsity Cup before earning a spot in the SA Under-20 squad. He has impressed with his driving ball carries for the Sharks this season.

The wing pair represent the changing face in the Springbok set-up grizzled No8 Duane Vermeulen referred to when he weighed up the current and previous Boks squads in which he had been involved.

"We’ve got wings and outside backs that are exciting, players that South African rugby has missed. It’s nice to watch. I’m looking forward to working with the guys‚" said Vermeulen on Tuesday.

The changing faces in the set-up would make the Springboks harder to predict for the opposition, he said.

"They don’t know what we can bring to the table. There is no focus on England. They might think it will be the old South African style‚ but might be surprised by the way we play."

Vermeulen lauded the appointment of former Stormers teammate Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain. "He is a great choice. He’s a good leader. A lot of guys look up to him. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.

"He’s a guy that can inspire this group."

TimesLIVE