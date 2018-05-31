Whatever the Blitzboks do in the penultimate round of the HSBC World Sevens Series in London this weekend‚ they have to finish above log leaders Fiji.

The Pacific islanders hold a four-point advantage at the top of the standings over the defending champion Blitzboks with only London and Paris remaining in the 10-leg series.

SA cannot win the 2017-18 World Series in London this weekend‚ but they can lose it if Fiji widen that gap over their only rivals for the title. It is no wonder then that SA coach Neil Powell made it a priority to recall leading try-scorer Seabelo Senatla for the final two legs of the tournament.

Defence and structure have given the Blitzboks consistency this season with eight consecutive semifinal appearances‚ but they have lacked Senatla’s deadly finishing during the past four tournaments while he was on Super Rugby duty.

Maybe it is a coincidence that Fiji won three of those tournaments while Senatla was away.

Fiji have certainly returned to their best, which saw them win Olympic gold in Rio in 2016. Under coach Gareth Baber they took a season to rebuild following Rio. Now they are as consistent as the Blitzboks‚ but with more deadly weapons.

"It’s fantastic to be performing well‚ not just for the players and staff but also the fans at home in Fiji‚" said Baber.

"There was a plan before the season started that we needed to look closely at certain elements of our game‚ specifically the physical make-up of our side.

"If we could get that right‚ we would be able to make it through all the tournaments in the series," the coach said.

"We took a view that we wouldn’t look to peak too many times‚ but more to stay within a bandwidth we could consistently operate in for longer periods of time.

"You are never quite sure how it is coming together‚ but it seems like we are going in the right direction.

"We started slowly in Dubai and Cape Town‚ but the series is beginning to take shape now."

Winning their first tournament of the season in Hamilton in January was a turning point.

"You have got to see some wins to make it worthwhile‚ whatever that might be‚" Baber said. "For us‚ winning in Hamilton‚ beating Samoa‚ New Zealand and SA created a bit of momentum and the players found the level they could operate at consistently.

"It was fresh in our minds after that‚ so when the players went back to Fiji they knew they had to operate at that level whatever they did‚ as SA had done the previous season.

"We try and make every element of preparation competitive."

