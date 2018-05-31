Gloucester’s raid of the Lions’ resources went into overdrive on Wednesday, but the Lions are not letting go without a fight.

Gloucester announced that lock Franco Mostert and tighthead Ruan Dreyer would be joining their ranks next season.

The club has already lured coach Johan Ackermann‚ Ruan Ackermann and Jaco Kriel in the past year.

Mostert‚ who is expected to play a leading role for the Springboks in the three-Test series against England in June‚ comes off contract at the end of October‚ but Lions CE Rudolf Straeuli said they were contesting the move.

"We are contesting it because it is a transgression of World Rugby’s player movement regulations‚" said Straeuli.

"I can’t go into specifics of how we are fighting this but the process is under way. Our lawyers are busy with it. This is a legal dispute."

Gloucester on Wednesday announced Mostert’s move to the club on their website. They later followed that statement with the news that Dreyer was also heading north.

"I’m excited about this move‚ because it’s a new chapter in our lives‚" said Mostert.