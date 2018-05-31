Sport / Rugby

RUGBY PLAYER REGULATIONS

Lions will fight English poachers

31 May 2018 - 05:30 Liam Del Carme
Franco Mostert. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Gloucester’s raid of the Lions’ resources went into overdrive on Wednesday, but the Lions are not letting go without a fight.

Gloucester announced that lock Franco Mostert and tighthead Ruan Dreyer would be joining their ranks next season.

The club has already lured coach Johan Ackermann‚ Ruan Ackermann and Jaco Kriel in the past year.

Mostert‚ who is expected to play a leading role for the Springboks in the three-Test series against England in June‚ comes off contract at the end of October‚ but Lions CE Rudolf Straeuli said they were contesting the move.

"We are contesting it because it is a transgression of World Rugby’s player movement regulations‚" said Straeuli.

"I can’t go into specifics of how we are fighting this but the process is under way. Our lawyers are busy with it. This is a legal dispute."

Gloucester on Wednesday announced Mostert’s move to the club on their website. They later followed that statement with the news that Dreyer was also heading north.

"I’m excited about this move‚ because it’s a new chapter in our lives‚" said Mostert.

Ruan Dreyer. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
"I’m excited to learn about the English league and the values of my new team. The things I’ve heard from other players are very positive. I hope to bring a new energy to the team.

"I am beyond excited to link up with Coach Akkies [Johan Ackermann] again. We have come a long way together. It wasn’t always the easy way, but that is why I have so much respect for him as a coach and as a role model. He has had a big influence on my life….

"I am always excited and ready for new adventures‚ and it is nice to have a new challenge. I like a challenge‚ as it pushes me to be the best and [it] keeps me driven."

The 27-year-old is in camp with the Springboks. He is part of the group that will not travel to Washington where the team will be playing Wales on Saturday. The home-bound team will instead be preparing for the series against England.

Dreyer also said he was excited to join Gloucester.

"It is a new challenge and a different environment. It also allows for much more time spent with my wife, Zonica, and baby boy Anru‚ and that’s very important for us.

"I’m looking forward to build myself and test my skills‚ especially in the tight phases‚ as it is usually more physical rugby being played in the UK.

"I’m very excited to play under coach Johan again. He is a really good coach. His people skills are probably among the best of the coaches out there," he said.

TimesLIVE

