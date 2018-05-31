The Junior Springboks had to overturn a five-point halftime deficit on their way to an unimpressive 33-27 win over Georgia in their World Rugby Under-20 Championship opener in Perpignan on Wednesday.

The Junior Boks had two tries overturned on review and endured a late yellow card for replacement prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye but hung on.

SA scored five tries in all and conceded three, with No8 Muller Uys crossing twice and flyhalf Damian Willemse slotting four conversions.

It was a scrappy‚ error-strewn first half from the Junior Boks‚ which undermined the massive preparation this team has been afforded.

Five matches‚ including a tour to Britain‚ as part of their preparation seemed to have been money badly spent. The team looked as if they had just met in the tunnel before the game.

The pack suffered in the scrum while the lineout was inconsistent and there was hardly any accurate tactical kicking on show‚ although there were a lot of inaccurate efforts from the boot.

Willemse‚ who did not play in any of the warm-up matches‚ looked like an interloper‚ failing to click with the players around him while also making several uncharacteristic mistakes.

From one of his handling errors Georgia scored their second try through an intercept from wing Deme Tapladze after SA made a bad situation worse with aimless passes.

The Junior Boks were first on the scoreboard, in one of their rare positive moments. Centre Wandisile Simelane dotted down after a slick backline move and a clever inside ball from left wing Sihle Njezula created space for the midfielder.

Georgia responded almost immediately though‚ scoring through centre Lasha Lomidze after some clever work down the Boks’ left flank.

Scrumhalf Gela Aprasidze‚ who has been recruited by French club Montpellier‚ landed the conversion and added a penalty minutes later to give the Eurasians the lead.

The Junior Boks’ hit the front again via a second try which came from a lineout close to the Georgian line‚ scored by Uys.

Coach Chean Roux must have had harsh words at the break because after halftime it was a different SA team that emerged from the sheds.

They kept it simple with short passes to one-off runners and quick recycling that stressed the Georgian defence from the restart. They were much more careful with possession.

Impressive wing Tyrone Green scored his first try from a charge down after a more accurate kick caused indecision in the Georgian defence to give the Junior Boks the perfect start to the second half.

Minutes later scrumhalf Zak Burger was in for a try after wonderful phase play by SA had the Georgian defence guessing as he sniped through a hole.

Uys barged over for his second soon after, but SA had two more tries overturned on review. The first for a double movement was acceptable‚ but the second‚ for obstruction‚ was dubious.

It allowed Georgia to stay in the game and when they scored their third from replacement scrumhalf Luka Dvalishvili with Ntlabakanye‚ made for a nervy final 10 minutes.

TimesLIVE